ECHOLS, Ross Alfred "Al" Jr., 55, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross A. Echols Sr. and Imogene D. Echols; sisters, Sandra Echols Trice and Teresa Mary Echols. He is survived by his brother, Tracy E. Echols (Cheryl); nephew and niece, Ross "Pierce" Echols and Kiersten Brooke Echols; uncles, George Daniel (Lois) and Gene Echols (Melva); aunts, Julia Lynn and Martha Echols; as well as several loving cousins. He was a retired Corrections Officer with Virginia Department of Corrections, and a dedicated member of Fairmount Christian Church, Seekers Sunday School Class, Fairmount Worship Choir, Richmond Dive Club and former member of Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Christian Church Onward Campaign, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Services will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
