ECKIS, Richard Daniel, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27. He is survived by his wife, Alison; his brother, Tom and his spouse, Susan; his two children, Jim and Megan; stepdaughter, Melissa; their spouses; and three grandchildren, Colin, Emma and Claire. Rick was born on September 1, 1950 in New York City. Due to his father's career as a U.S. Navy pilot, Rick lived in many locales with his family, including three years in Thailand. He went to high school in Garden City, N.Y., graduated from the University of Virginia in 1972 and attained an MBA from the University of Dayton in 1979. Rick spent many years as a senior executive in the world of facultative and treaty reinsurance. Later he became a small business owner. In 2004, he and Alison moved to Richmond, where he established James River Business Solutions, LLC. He was President of Bon Air Rotary and was committed to community service and volunteered with Meals on Wheels, a tradition he carried on from his mother, Lola. He was also an avid golfer and served on the board of Meadowbrook Country Club. Rick was very athletic and a lover of all things sports. He always enjoyed talking about the financial and global economy and spending time with his family and friends. The family will receive friends 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Air Rotary's James R. Mims Foundation c/o The Community Foundation, which funds cancer research.View online memorial
