EDDINGTON, WILLIAM "BILL" III

EDDINGTON, William "Bill" B. III, 60, of Richmond, passed away August 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Eddington Jr. and Sandra Clements Brown; sister, Margaret Eddington; grandmother, Rosa Lawerence Clements. He is survived by his sons, Jameson Lee Eddington and Michael Aaron Eddington (fiancee, Ashton Smith); mother of his sons and best friend, Leslie Eddington; sisters, Dawn Lienhard and Martha Merritt; faithful companion and loving dog, Jack. Bill was a master painter, wallpaper and faux finisher in the Richmond area for over 35 years. He was a lover of a wide variety of music and had a collection of over 5,000 CDs. A one-of-a-kind man and he will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be planned by the family at a future date.