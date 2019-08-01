EDDLETON, Ambra Lee Marie, age 16, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in an automobile accident in Allegany, N.Y. She was born in Richmond, Va., to Nicholas Anderson Eddleton and Alycia Ann Eddleton. Ambra was a rising Junior at Patrick Henry High School, who excelled at gymnastics and was a member of the cheerleading teams, sideline and competition. She was also involved in other school activities. She loved helping out with the charity "Saving Kids Dreams." She brought love to all who knew her. She always had a smile that friends and family said would light up a room. Friends said she was a person who you could always go to and she would always bring encouragement. She is survived by her loving parents, Nick and Alycia Eddleton; by her sister, Allison Eddleton; and by her brother, Liam Eddleton. She was also survived by her grandparents, Steve and Crystal Eddleton; and DeForrest Dale and Sherry Cervone; her uncles, Steve Eddleton and Adam Dale; her aunts, Jessicca Ruffell and Melissa Dale; her great-grandparents, Eleanor C. Sharpe and Bob and Jennie Haseltine; and many cousins, family and friends who loved her. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Earnest and Mildred Eddleton, Jerry and Mary Dale; and her adoring great-grandfather, Gilbert O. Sharpe Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at River of Life Community Church, 7700 Woodman Road, Henrico, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Ambra's name to River of Life Community Church.View online memorial