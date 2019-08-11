EDDLETON, Donald "Donnie" Wayne, of Ashland, Virginia, was born on June 13, 1950 and passed away August 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Martha Kier Eddleton; two daughters, April Eddleton and Julia (Michael) Colloms; and six grandchildren, Daniel, Megan, Emma, Addie, Makayla and Joseph Colloms. He is also survived by his sister, Ann (Jerry) Aman; brother, Steve (Crystal) Eddleton; and sister-in-law, Diane Eddleton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Mildred Eddleton; and brother, Earnie Eddleton. Donnie was an employee of Green Top Sporting Goods for 39 years. He was a hard worker, loyal friend and completely devoted to his family. He is missed by all who knew him. Special thank you to Beechwell Adult Day Program and Spring Arbor Cottage of Richmond for their outstanding care and comfort. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229, where a memorial service will also be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond. Online guestbook available at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial