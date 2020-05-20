EDDLETON, Eleanor Louise Timberlake, ended her earthly journey at age 98 to meet her Heavenly Father. Louise was predeceased by her parents, Verna Baker and John Cabell Timberlake; her sister, Edna Parker; and her brothers, Frank Timberlake and Edmund (Pete) Timberlake; her husbands, Raymond Jenkins Holt and Jackson (Jack) Eddleton; and son, Richard Calvin Holt. She is also now reunited with her beloved dog, Sam. She is survived by her daughters, Harriet Holt Jennings (Edwin Cassell) and Janet Frances Holt; her grandchildren, Steven Baker Jennings (Gail) and Claire Louise Ramasamy (Ratha); her great-grandchildren, Holt, Kannan and Harriet Ramasamy and Henry Jennings. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifelong friends. Louise attended Dumbarton School in Henrico County and was in the 1940 graduating class of Thomas Jefferson High School, Richmond, Va. She worked as a switch board operator for the telephone company during World War II. She drove the school bus for Rockville Elementary in Hanover County then worked as school secretary at Elmont Elementary before holding that position at Dumbarton Elementary; retiring from Henrico County Schools in 1984, where she received a life membership in the PTA. An active church member of St. Peter's Methodist in Montpelier, Bethlehem Baptist and Mt. Vernon Baptist in Henrico, she taught Sunday and Bible school and sang in the church choir. She was a member of a singing group called the "Sun Bonnets" and sang on WRVA Radio. She was also an active volunteer with 4-H, guiding her two daughters through programs and camp. Louise loved children and dedicated her life's work in their service. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, www.mvbcnow.org/giving or Richmond Animal Care and Control, raccfoundation.org/donate. In lieu of casseroles, please donate to your local food bank/pantry. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
