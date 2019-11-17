EDDLETON, Raymond "Ray" A. Jr., 83, of Montpelier, passed away in the early morning hours of November 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarice Grubbs Eddleton and Raymond A. Eddleton Sr.; and an elder brother, Raleigh K. Eddleton (Mary). Ray is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Brenda Alvis Eddleton; daughter, Cheryl E. Vaeth (David); son, Dennis R. Eddleton (Julie); granddaughters, Halie M. Eddleton and Stephanie Davis; grandsons, Joshua D. Eddleton, Matthew A. Vaeth (Susann), Jason A. Vaeth (Tori); great-grandson, Bently; sisters, Janice Paeplow (Bill), Barbara Hutchinson (Robert), Emily Mason (Ernest), Eleane Hucks (Albert), Charlotte Bogan (Bob). Ray was a gifted musician and singer, a former member of Marvin Luck and the Rockville Ramblers in the early 1950s. He served his beloved country in the Army National Guard and was a member of American Legion Post 90. He passed his love for music and country to his children and grandchildren. He also worked in the printing business his entire working career and retired from William Byrd Press (Cadmus). A memorial service will be held December 28, 2019, at Western Hanover Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Western Hanover Church, P.O. Box 44, Montpelier, Va. 23192 and the Montpelier Fire Department, 16861 Mountain Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.View online memorial