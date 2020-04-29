EDGE, Ann Price, 79, of Rocky Mount, N.C., formerly of Richmond, departed this life April 25. 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edge; parents, Morrell Sr. and Ethel C. Price; brothers, Melvin and Vincent; and sister, Margaret Price. Surviving are her brother, Morrell Price Jr. of Houston, Texas; sisters, Nancy Revish and Valerie Carroll (Cecil); stepdaughters, Pila Todd of Williamstown, N.J., Sherronda Edge of Rocky Mount, N.C. and Jorris Edge of Charlotte, N.C.; stepgrandsons, Jamall Bean (Johnnie) and Jalen Edge; stepgranddaughter, Jetuan Moore; stepgreat-grandchildren, niece, Sharon Price; a host of nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends; devoted, Clementine Silver and Charles Chambliss Jr. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be private. Dr. Kirkland R. Walton officiating.View online memorial
