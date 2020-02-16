EDGE, Catherine O'Brien, 65, of Midlothian, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at Affinity Funeral Service- Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the National Ataxia Foundation at www.ataxia.org/donate. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
