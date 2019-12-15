EDGE, Rev. Clifford, age 64, of Richmond, formerly of Petersburg, departed this life December 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rosina Edge; two daughters, Jamaica E. Wells (Jimmy) and Jameka E. Williams (Marcus Sr.); three sons, Rodney Johnson (Erika), Reginald Shipp and Larry Hicks Jr. (Leona); 12 grandchildren, one great-grandson; three sisters, Cheryl Broadie (Ellis), Cassandra Hudgins and Sabrina Hudgins; two brothers, Clyde Hudgins (Toye) and Chawn Hudgins; one aunt, Barbara Ann Thomas; two uncles, Leonard Blackwell (Doris) and Nathaniel Blackwell (Carleasse); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Talitha Jackson and Estelle Shipp; one brother-in-law, Clifford Jerome Shipp; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 614 N. Third Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Reuben J. Boyd, pastor, officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial