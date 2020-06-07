EDMONDS, Patsy, of Richmond, Va., passed away at the age of 82, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born in Atkins, Virginia, in 1939. She is survived by one daughter, Melanie Titmus; and husband, Scott Titmus; a stepbrother, Johnnie G. Atkins and wife, Dorothy; a brother-in-law, Bill Edmonds and wife, Chris; and several nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Edmonds, whom she was married to for 53 years; father, George Robert Atkins Sr.; brother, George Robert Adkins Jr.; and sister, Betty Atkins. Memorial Service will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m.View online memorial
Service information
Jun 26
Graveside Service
Friday, June 26, 2020
11:00AM
Rose Lawn Cemetery
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
