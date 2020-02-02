EDMONDSON, Kenneth Wayne, 56, of Victoria, Va., died January 30, 2020. He is survived by his son, George Edmondson (Joyelle); his daughter, Karen Edmondson; two grandchildren, Kyrie and Norah; his parents, Mac and Ann C. Edmondson; and his brother, Carter Edmondson. Kenny graduated from Central High School in 1982 and Longwood University in 1987. He will always be remembered for his fun nature and his love of hunting and fishing. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Staples Funeral Home, Victoria. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until start of services. Interment in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Lunenburg Health Services or your local SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.staplesfh.com.View online memorial
