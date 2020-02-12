EDMUNDS, Emma Carrington, of Halifax, Va., passed away February 9, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va., on January 30, 1946, and was 74 years of age. She was the daughter of the late James Easley Edmunds and the late Lavinia Winston Edmunds. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and a member of the Vestry. Emma graduated from Randolph Macon Woman's College and was a journalist with the Atlanta Constitution and Atlanta Magazine. She worked as director of Editorial and Design at University of Virginia and later at History United as Project Historian in Danville, Va. Noted for her work on Civil Rights, Emma developed an exhibit "Mapping Knowledge from 1945-1975," which is now at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Emma Carrington Edmunds was devoted to her family. She is survived by two sisters, Lavinia "Bebo" Edmunds of Baltimore, Md., Anne Sutphin and husband, Lee, of Richmond, Va.; nieces and nephews, James Hannaway of Washington, D.C., Emma Hannaway of Baltimore, Md., William Sutphin and wife, Meredith, of Richmond, Elizabeth Issacs and husband, Kevin, of Charlottesville, Peter Sutphin and fiancee, Andrea Bustos, of Richmond; great-nephew, Wyatt Sutphin. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 197 Mountain Rd., Halifax, Va., with the Rev. Paul Rowles officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. For memorials please consider Virginia Humanities, University of Virginia, 145 Ednam Drive, Charlottesville, Va. 22903; St. John's Episcopal Church, 197 Mountain Rd., Halifax, Va. 24558 or Randolph College, https://www.randolphcollege.edu/give/online/. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, Va. 24592.View online memorial
