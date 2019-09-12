EDMUNSON, Melissa Doris, 39, of Colonial Heights, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Melissa was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and was a nurse's aide at McGuire Veterans Hospital. She served her country for nine years in the United States Navy, during which time she served on many ships, including the USS Thomas S. Gates. She was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School and was an avid fan of Betty Boop, Snoopy and all things Disney. She enjoyed dancing and seeing shows at the Swift Creek Mill playhouse and she liked to share her love by cooking for others. Melissa brought so much light to people's lives with her positivity and love. She was always looking for ways to give back to others and she will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Helen Minson Deadmon; great-aunt, Doris Andrews; grandmother, Charlene Edmundson; and Papa, George W. Minson Sr. She is survived by her parents, Danita Loueen Minson Edmundson Archer and John Ray Edmundson III (Pat); stepfather, Eric Jerome Archer Jr.; grandparents, Eric and Glenice Archer; sisters, Kaitlin, Lauren, Sarah, Erica and Kelly; grandmother, Lou Minson; aunt, Elizabeth Minson Deeb (Michael); uncles, George Minson II, John Minson, Mark Minson and Scott Pickering; cousins, Peter S. Pickering (Robyn), Steven Pickering and Brad Pickering; second cousins, Eloise and Beatrice; close friends, Cecilia and Dave; and many other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Richmond to follow. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial