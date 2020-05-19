EDNEY, Charlotte Poland, departed this life May 14, 2020 at age 100. Mrs. Edney was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Fred Rippy Edney; and her son, Elliott Keith Hornbeck. Mrs. Edney was born in Milton, Kentucky in 1920. She received an R.N. degree from Kentucky Baptist Hospital in Louisville Kentucky, and a degree in Radiological Technology from St. Joseph Infirmary in Louisville. While in Kentucky, she was a Clinical Instructor of Oncology Nursing at St. Joseph Infirmary and Clinical Coordinator for the Kentucky Division of the American Cancer Society. Mrs. Edney moved to Richmond, Virginia in 1959, where she was a longtime member of the Board of Directors of Central Virginia Educational Television and Central Virginia Public Radio. Her other accomplishments include active participation on the Board of Trustees of the Instructive Visiting Nurses Association of Virginia and President of the Board of Directors of the Sleepy Hollow Woman's Club. Included in her multiple associations were the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, the Country Club of Virginia and 2nd Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Judith H. Repass; four grandchildren, David L. Hornbeck, Elizabeth H. Houston, Kristine E. Mayhue and Catherine E. Corbitt; and six great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial service will be scheduled in the future at Hollywood Cemetery.View online memorial
