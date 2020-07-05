EDWARDS, Aron C., loving husband and father of two, quietly slipped away July 1, 2020, surrounded by family after battling Alzheimer's at the age of 83. Aron was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; and his daughter, Carol. Aron was the youngest of 11 children and the last to pass away. He is survived by his son, Robert Edwards (Barbara); three grandchildren, Craig, Jessica (Garrett) and Brandon; nine great-grandchildren, countless nieces and nephews and an abundance of friendships. Aron was born on February 3, 1937 in Sampson County, N.C., to Aaron and Goldie Edwards. He was a proud soldier in the United States Army when he retired in 1979. On April 19, 1961 he married Catherine Jean Manyak. They raised two children, their daughter, Carol and son, Robert. Aron had a passion for golf. More often than not he could be found at Fort Lee Golf Course playing golf with a wonderful group of friends. He is remembered for his kind and caring soul, always willing to help when needed. As quoted by Helen Keller, "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us." Due to the ongoing virus funeral services will be limited to a small family group. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more