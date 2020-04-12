EDWARDS, Betty Jean Mosby, 86, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John R. Edwards; parents, Kemp G. and Virginia Martin Mosby; and sister, Phyllis M. Tinsley. Betty Jean is survived by her daughter, Debra Edwards Hart (Jesse); sister, Gayle M. Pruitt; grandson, David Gulick (Natasha); granddaughters, Amanda Hart Brooks and Karen Hart Wallace (John); and great-grandchildren, Mason Gulick, Addy Brooks, Bella and Bristol Wallace. She was a retired volunteer coordinator with the Salvation Army. Graveside services will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…