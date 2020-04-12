EDWARDS, BETTY JEAN

EDWARDS, Betty Jean Mosby, 86, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John R. Edwards; parents, Kemp G. and Virginia Martin Mosby; and sister, Phyllis M. Tinsley. Betty Jean is survived by her daughter, Debra Edwards Hart (Jesse); sister, Gayle M. Pruitt; grandson, David Gulick (Natasha); granddaughters, Amanda Hart Brooks and Karen Hart Wallace (John); and great-grandchildren, Mason Gulick, Addy Brooks, Bella and Bristol Wallace. She was a retired volunteer coordinator with the Salvation Army. Graveside services will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com

