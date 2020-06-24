EDWARDS, Elsie Harrell, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Dudley Grizzard Edwards; her parents, Henry Edward Harrell Sr. and Emily Proctor Harrell; her brother, H. Edward Harrell Jr.; and son-in-law, Earl Baldwin. Mrs. Edwards is survived by her three daughters, Connie Harrell and husband, Donnie, Terri Branch and husband, Bobby and Sharon Mattox and husband, Tim. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jeremy Branch and wife, Melissa, Daniel Mattox, Erin Byrum and husband, Ryan, Matthew Harrell and wife, Carla and Jordan Mattox and fiancee, Kristin Whiting. Her three great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Henry Branch and Graysen Byrum were a great joy to her. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Harrell; and cousin, Gladys Morris, who was more like a sister to her. Elsie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked beside her husband on their peanut farm in Sussex County near Jarratt. She and Dudley raised their children in a Christian home on that farm teaching them lessons that guide them through life today. She loved to cook for her family. Her grandchildren used to tell her, "You sure are a good cooker, Gran." She loved her family deeply. We will miss her every day. She was lifelong member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school before her marriage and sang in the choir for many years. As she aged and could no longer attend church, she always would tell the pastor and others, "I miss going to church. I wish I could go." Her wish, if you so desire, is for any memorials to be sent to Lebanon United Methodist Church, c/o Lou Harrell, 25123 Blue Star Highway, Jarratt, Virginia 23867. A service officiated by the Reverend Donna Smith will be conducted at the gravesite at Greensville Memorial Cemetery, 1250 Skippers Rd., Emporia, Virginia 11 a.m. Friday, June 26. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers