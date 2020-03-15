EDWARDS, Harry Brent III, passed away in his home on March 8, 2020, at the age of 67. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Brent Edwards Jr. and Elaine Mae MacDade Edwards. Brent was born on January 13, 1953, and was a proud resident of Eagleville, Pa. After graduating from Methacton High School in 1971, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in History at the University of Dayton. Brent was a prideful Dayton Flyers fan for the remainder of his life and loved to tell stories from his college years. He had a successful career in Sales Engineering for over 40 years and sadly did not live to see retirement. Brent is survived by his three children, Allen, Christian and Olivia Edwards; and his grandchild, Myla Edwards. He was a proud, devoted and loving Dad and Papa. A ceremony and celebration of Brent's life will take place at Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. A reception and lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to River Road Presbyterian Church.View online memorial
