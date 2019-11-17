EDWARDS, Lloyd "Jerry" Hatcher, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Autumn Care of Mechanicsville, following a strong and courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Etta and Linard Edwards; and seven brothers and sisters. Jerry is now reunited in heaven with his wife of 68 years, Lucy Edwards. He is survived by his children, Faye Williamson (Jed), Debra Edwards (Jerry) and Lloyd Edwards Jr. (Ilona); grandchildren, Katie Lafon (Ricky), Raymond Williamson (Joy) and Courtney Weir (Rob); great-grandchildren, Aaron, Jadon and Riley Lafon and Eli Weir; brother, Kenneth Edwards (Shirley) of Woodford, Va.; sister, Evelyn E. Wimmer (Jim) of Forest, Va.; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was a member of North Run Baptist Church for 58 years and worked for 35 years at Dominion Energy and 15 years at Ukrop's. He loved spending time with his family, working in his garden and hunting. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 11 a.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the Salem Baptist Church cemetery, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford, Va. The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Care of Mechanicsville and Asera Hospice Care for their love, care and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to North Run Baptist Church General Fund or Salem Baptist Church cemetery Trust Fund.View online memorial