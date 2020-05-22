EDWARDS, Milton Heath, 84, passed away on May 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 48 years, Helen F. Edwards; and daughter, Karen L. Edwards. He was the son of the late Charles G. Edwards Sr. and Katherine H. Edwards. He is survived by his brother, Charles G. Edwards Jr.; his two sons, Darell M. Edwards (Yvonne) and Duane M. Edwards; two granddaughters, Brittany L. Edwards and Grace Boelen; and a host of other relatives. Milton operated several service stations in the 1950s. He then went on to work at RECO, Inc. with his father and brother. Milton and Helen opened Edwards Auto Care, Inc., a full-service garage and towing company in 1985. He retired in 2010. The business goes on today under the care of his two sons, Darell and Duane; and granddaughter, Brittany. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and staff of Edwards Auto Care. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the local SPCA. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Please contact Edwards Auto Care, 4123 W. Broad St., Richmond, Va. 23230 (804-355-0259) for details.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs