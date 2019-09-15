EDWARDS, Patricia W. "Pat," of Glen Allen, Va., became God's newest angel Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Norman G. White. Her loving and gracious memory is cherished by her husband, Lawrence M. "Larry" Edwards; mother, Ann C. White; stepsons, Brant (Kim) Edwards and their children, Jack, Avery and Juliet, of Ashburn, Va.; Todd (Megan) Edwards and their children, Isabel and Grayson, of S. Pasadena, Calif. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law who lovingly adopted her as one of their own, Joan Stewart (Bill), Lois Miller (Kirby), Mallieu Mathews (Bruce) and Edna Heinig (Rick). She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. She retired from Dominion Energy Nuclear Fuel and Analysis with over 30 years of service. Pat's unselfish dedication to others and her caring demeanor leaves a footprint that will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. The family will receive friends Sunday (today), 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Service of Celebration will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, at Shady Grove U.M.C., 4825 Pouncey Tract Rd. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pat's favorite charity, the Shady Grove U.M.C. Youth Scholarship fund.View online memorial