EDWARDS, Robert D. Sr., 84, of Glen Allen, Va., died July 2, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Loretta C. Edwards; three sons, Robert Jr. (Michelle), Michael D. and Ricardo D. (Gina) Edwards; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Robert E. III and James K. Clarke (Linda); adopted daughter, Diane Bean (Keith); many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, July 9, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Dr. James H. Harris officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
