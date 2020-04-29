EDWARDS, Virginia Holt Johnson, 85, of Powhatan, widow of John K. Edwards, peacefully entered into the arms of her Lord and into eternal fellowship with her family and friends on April 27, 2020. She is survived by her children, Ken Edwards, Larry Edwards, Wanda Nichols, Rick Edwards; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She gave tirelessly to her family, keeping four kids, a farm, a school bus route for Huguenot Academy all humming at steady speed. She was friends with many, would occasionally show her strength and stubbornness. She will be missed for now. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Walk Bible Church, 2390 Emmanuel Church Rd. Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
