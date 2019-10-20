EICHNER, Richard Adams "Ad," died on October 17, 2019, at his home in Alexandria, Virginia. He was 66 years old. Mr. Eichner was a native of Richmond, Virginia. He was a 1971 graduate of St. Christopher's School, a 1975 graduate of Cornell University and a 1980 graduate of both the University of Virginia Law School and the Colgate Darden School of Business. Mr. Eichner co-founded Ritter & Eichner, a public finance law firm, in 1991 in Washington, D.C. Throughout his career, he specialized in tax-exempt financing involving multifamily housing. He played a leading role in developing new structures for housing bonds, and was a lecturer and panelist at many housing finance workshops and events. He was proud of the impact of the work that he did in facilitating more low-income housing for families in poverty. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Wade Eichner of Richmond; his two sisters, Katy Stewart (Bill) of Fredericksburg and Patty Mouer (Joe) of Asheville, North Carolina; his ex-wife, Jill Martin of Alexandria; and their three children, Kyle Eichner (Ian Evans) of Cambridge, Massachusetts, James Eichner of Alexandria and Alexan "Sasha" Martin-Eichner of Chicago, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the National Arboretum. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, Alexandria, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. Burial will be later in Temple Hill, Geneseo, New York.View online memorial
