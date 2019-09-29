EIKENBERRY, Michael J., died peacefully at his home in Westminster, Colorado, on September 16, 2019. He was born on January 30, 1947. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherry (Hackett) Eikenberry. A private service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
