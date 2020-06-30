ELDER, Steven D. "Captain" "Buddy," 78, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was the husband of the late Margaret Jane Elder. Born in Richmond, Va., on December 4, 1941, he was a son of the late Lewis Ruthers Elder and Mary Guthrie Elder Pollard. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was owner and operator of APC Controls. He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Anastasio (Alexi) of Lynchburg; a granddaughter, Andrea Rousseau (Richard); two brothers, Lewis Elder and Mike Elder; and a sister, Nancy Wilcox. He was preceded in death by a son, Lewis Michael Elder; four brothers and three sisters. The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a veteran's charity or a charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.View online memorial
