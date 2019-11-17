ELDRIDGE, Irene Watson, 97, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Lucy Corr Nursing Home. Mother Eldridge married the love of her life, Herbert L. Eldridge, on September 4, 1948, and they were married for over 37 years, and from that union three children were born. She leaves to cherish her memory Joyce Paulette Eldridge, Valgene Eldridge (Janice), Denise Reneed Simms (Joseph); six grandchildren, Dwaine Tolliver (Sylvia), Daniel Ketter (Katrina), Sean Eldridge (Ryan), Shelly Souware (Issa), Angel Berry (George) and Joseph Simms III (Erica); one sister, Shirly Murchinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and where funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Refuge Assembly of Yahweh, 5258 Dabneys Mill Rd., King William County, Va.View online memorial