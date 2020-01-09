ELKINS, Athleen M., 84, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord, January 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by her children, Diane, Lindsay, Steve, Eric (Dezarae) and Jason; three grandchildren, three brothers and one sister. Athleen was a nurse and began working at Westbrook Sanatorium in 1957. She worked there for over 40 years. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, where a celebration of her life will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 2 p.m.View online memorial
Service information
