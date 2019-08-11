ELLEBY, Olajuwon Akeem, 34, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, August 1, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Talar Fenner, Olajanae Elleby; sons, Ke'siah and Malakei Elleby; mother, Nancy Elleby; siblings, EyeEsha, Alfontasia and Asan Elleby, Edward Blount; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 12 to 2 p.m. followed by the Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Interment private.View online memorial