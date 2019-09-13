ELLERSON, Leslie "Les," 70, of Burkeville, passed away September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sons, Christopher Shawn Ellerson and Eric Wayne Ellerson. He is survived by his wife, Connie Ellerson; grandson, David Ellerson; stepdaughter, Darcy Schutt; stepson, Cole Owen; grandchildren, Selena, Sophia, Victoria, Sydney, Savannah and Harper; brother, Rob Gregory; sister, Sharon Moore; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Les was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, an avid outdoorsman and a longtime iron worker. His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 16. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burkeville Fire and EMS, 503 Namozine St., Burkeville, Va. 23922.View online memorial