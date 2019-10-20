ELLETT, MARY

ELLETT, Mary Brown, of Richmond, departed this life October 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Scott; and son, Alvin Williams. Surviving are three sons, Nathaniel, Carlton (Sheila) and Michael Williams; stepson, Carlos Brown (Stacy); two daughters, Frances W. Bolling (Freddie) and Diane W. Davis; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. Earl M. Brown officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

