ELLETT, Mary Brown, of Richmond, departed this life October 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Scott; and son, Alvin Williams. Surviving are three sons, Nathaniel, Carlton (Sheila) and Michael Williams; stepson, Carlos Brown (Stacy); two daughters, Frances W. Bolling (Freddie) and Diane W. Davis; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. Earl M. Brown officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study
-
Outer Banks storms unearth old shipwreck from ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic’
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Billionaires are the target in this year’s Democratic campaign
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881