ELLIOTT, GEORGE JR.

ELLIOTT, George Louis Jr., 77, of Chesterfield, began his peaceful, eternal journey, February 4, 2020. George was predeceased by his sons, Donald Elliott and George "Bo" Elliott III. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Sandy Elliott; his stepchildren, Kimberly Ammons (Brad) and Chris Wheatley. He was the proud Pop Pop to Donnie Elliott, Tara Elliott, Alex Wheatley and Everleigh Ammons. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Michael "Steve" Berkley; and his two remaining sisters, Hurley Balderson and Shirley Alvis. George ended a 30-year career in 2014 with Industrial Maintenance and Service, Corp., as a foreman, rigger and truck driver. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Road, Moseley, Virginia 23120. Our family welcomes you to come and celebrate a life well-lived.View online memorial
