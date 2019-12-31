ELLIOTT, James Chester, "Bubba," 66, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 27, 2019. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert and Mary Ida Langford Elliott; and most recently his beloved dog, Oscar. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Mary Ashley Elliott; his daughter, Chama Taylor Elliott; his grandson, Ciptyn Taylor Elliott; his sister, Joan Elliott Packett; and extended family. Jimmy loved his family, was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed turkey shoots and loved Christmas. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 (today), at Bruington Baptist Church, 4784 The Trail, Bruington, Va. 23023. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Afterwards, a reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given towards Ciptyn Elliott's education fund or to Bruington Baptist Church's general fund. Arrangements handled by B.W. White's, Aylett, Va.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JAMES ELLIOTT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.