ELLIOTT, Kathleen Ann, 66, of Midlothian, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Kathy was born March 15, 1954, in Heidelberg, Germany, to the late William and Ann Cumming. She is survived by her daughter, Kari Falconer; her son, Robert C. Falconer Jr. (Eleanor); four grandchildren, Wade, Kaylee, Anna and Leanne; a brother, Bill Cumming (Janice); and a sister, Barbara Gallo (John). Kathy worked as a realtor for many years. The real estate business was a passion of hers. She loved spending time with her family, especially her loving grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
