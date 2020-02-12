ELLIOTT, THOMAS

ELLIOTT, Dr. Thomas A., age 75, of Richmond, departed this life February 4, 2020. Before retirement, he served as Assistant Superintendent for Teacher Education and Licensure for the Virginia Department of Education. He is survived by his loving wife, Vardreane K. Elliott; two sons, Anthony (Chiquita) and Todd (Kimberly) Elliott; five grandchildren, Jalen, Quentin, Aliyah, Corey and Lauren; one sister, Linda Elliott Walters (Desmond); and one brother, Albert Elliott (Florrie); one sister-in-law, Cheryl Morris; stepmother-in-law, Julia Kellum; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, at 1 p.m. at Riverview Baptist Church, 2604 Idlewood Avenue, Dr. Stephen L. Hewlett, (pastor) officiating. There, the remains will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral. Interment, Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the American Heart Association in the memory of Dr. Thomas A. Elliott.View online memorial
