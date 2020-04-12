ELLIS, Bernard Edward, "Bernie," age 69, of Henrico County, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Bernie was born in Richmond, Va., to James Lee Ellis and Margaret Ford Ellis who predeceased him; along with brother, James Bertchum Ellis. He is survived by his life partner, Bonnie Loehr; his son, Tony; granddaughter, Alyssa; his daughter Melinda (David); and granddaughter, Kasey; brothers, Ralph Earl Ellis (Gail) and William Lee Ellis (Carolyn); multiple nieces, nephews, many friends; and his devoted cat, Lily. Bernie was a kind, quiet and gentle soul who loved cats, softball and bowling. Bernie retired from Safeway and OfficeMax. We would like to thank his oncologist, Dr. W. Brian Mitchell of the VA Cancer Institute and their staff, for their care and compassion these past 10 years. Due to the unfortunate limitations that are in place at this time we regret that we are unable to celebrate Bernie's life with all those who knew and loved him, but we hope you will join us at a future date for this celebration. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fetchacure.org annual fund.View online memorial
