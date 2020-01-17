ELLIS, Dorothy E., 66, departed this life January 4, 2020. Dorothy "Dot" leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Katana and Tashima; two sisters, Robin and Debra; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
