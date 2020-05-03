ELLIS, Dorothy Burgess, left this life on April 20, 2020, after a decline in health due to Alzheimer's disease. She had just turned 87 years old. She leaves behind son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Trudy Burgess; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and John Spicer; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Barbara Burgess; and son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Diane Ellis. She also leaves a sister, Wilma Farmer of White Plains, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wade Y. Burgess and Charles B. Ellis. She will be missed by her many friends and her children and grandchildren, Allison Wright, Emily Spicer, Brittany Ellis, Brandon Ellis, Curtis White and Ashley White. Born in White Plains, Kentucky, she left at a young age to start her family in Michigan. From there, she and Wade moved to Richmond to start a business as the owners of a service station. She then pursued her education as an X-ray technician at MCV. She later became a restaurant owner and maintained both careers for a time. Dot always found ways to help others and especially liked to provide meals for those in need. First, making sandwiches for emergency workers and recently donating food to area churches in Labelle. She was once recognized in the newspaper for her organization of Thanksgiving meals for the homeless as well as food and gifts for families at Christmas. When not working, she loved boating and was usually at the helm of hers on the river or she could be found at the beach in the Outer Banks. Her work ethic was strong. Even after retirement from MCV when she moved to southwestern Florida, she chose to work at the Publix making food once again. Plans for a memorial are incomplete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.View online memorial
