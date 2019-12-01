ELLIS, Jeffery Courtney "Jeff," 74, of Goochland, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, after a valiant battle with ALS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart M. and Katherine Henley Ellis; brother, Winnford "Winn" Ellis; and great-niece, Samantha Ellis. Jeff is survived by his wife, Robin; sons, Courtney Ellis, Todd Ellis, Daniel Ellis and Tim Harless (Annie); sister, Susan Grizzell (Rick); grandchildren, Hunter Ellis, Austin, Hannah, Preston and Brennan Harless; devoted nephew, Wesley Ellis (Emily); nieces, Kim Ellis (Brian Long) and Rebecca Massey (Jamie); nephews, Steven Dickerson (Carrie), Joshua Dickerson (Emily), Brandon Proffitt (Natalie), John Michael and Jordan Roberts; aunts, Mildred Taylor and Martha Kirkland; mother-in-law, Anna Hawk; sisters-in-law, Nancy Ellis and Tammy Roberts; as well as many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to Catie, Vickie and Misty of James River Hospice and the ALS team at VCU. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, in memory of Samantha Ellis.View online memorial