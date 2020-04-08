ELLIS, La-Verne A., departed this life April 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Brandon Ellis; sister, Lucille Ford; her bouquet of flowers, Maquetta Davis, Ashley Ellis, Bianca Ellis and Margaret Davis; her baby breaths, Markie, Marquis, Ashton, Malia and Malasia; sister-in-law, Jean Ellis; devoted cousins, James Spindle, Jacqueline Anderson and Linwood Spindle; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Thursday, April 9, 2020 and Friday, April 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if La-Verne has touched your life in any way, please perform one act of kindness.View online memorial
