ELLIS, Mary Amelia, 95, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Pearl Higgins; loving husband, CSM Harry Ellis WWII, Korea and Vietnam; son, Harry William Ellis; daughter, Mary Helen Jansen. She is survived by her son, James Ira Ellis; son, John Higgins Ellis and wife, Sandra; son, David Halbert Ellis and companion, June Parker; son, Allan Lynn Ellis and wife, Marti; five grandchildren, Brian, Mark, Scott, Jay and Christopher; three great-grandchildren, Amelia, Austin and Carlee. The family would like to send a special thanks to Nancy Ngoun, a devoted care giver and companion; and Crater Community Hospice. Mary was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Hopewell, Va. She was devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mary owned her own ceramics business and enjoyed spending time with her family. The family will be receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Hopewell Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at First Christian Church 203 N. 11th Ave., Hopewell, Va. 23860. Interment will be in Appomattox Cemetery. Following the service, there will be a reception held at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Christian Church.