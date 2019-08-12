ELLIS, Peggy Conkle, 80, of Prince George, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Norman Gerald "Jerry" Ellis; her father, Arthur Wright Conkle; her mother, Virginia Bowman Conkle; and her brother, Frankie Conkle. She is survived by her son, Jay Ellis (Bev); her brother, Milton Conkle (Alice); aunt, Lela Vodar; grandchildren, Tamara Morgan (Thomas), Taylor Ellis (Hunter); four great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Peggy was born in Farmville and lived in the Richmond area all of her adult life. Peggy was the owner and operator of Mary's and Dick's diner, located in Fulton Bottom during the 70's and 80's. Peggy was an avid golfer, having three holes-in-one to her credit. For the past several years she was the treasurer for Prince George Baptist. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave, Hopewell. Her graveside funeral ceremony and final rest will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Washington Memorial Park, in Sandston. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/givehope.View online memorial