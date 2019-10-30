ELLIS, RAY

ELLIS, Mr. Ray, 57, of Keysville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his parents, Wanda and Ronnie Campbell of Keysville; two daughters, Krystal Green (James) of Crewe and Brittney Ryan (Eric) of Keysville; six grandchildren; sister, Janet Canaday (Kevin) of Houston, Texas; brother, Scott Campbell (Mitzi) of Atlanta, Ga.; niece, Kristen Canaday of Leesport, Pa.; and an uncle, Eddie Eudy (Brenda) of Shenandoah, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Sharon Baptist Church cemetery, 4111 Darvills Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial