ELLIS, Robert L. III, 85, of Mechanicsville, died peacefully January 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Jeannette Alvarez (Lancho); two grandsons; stepdaughter, Kim Vincent (Guy) and their three children; stepson, Robert Tinder Jr. and his three children; two brothers, Ray Ellis (Betty Jean) and Wayne Ellis (Jan); and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob retired from VDOT with over 30 years of service. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, with the family to receive family and friends starting at 1 p.m. Interment will be at later date.View online memorial
