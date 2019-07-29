ELLIS, Sydney Whiting, 76, hampered by declining health and mobility for years - NO MORE. She went running, skipping, dancing into the presence of her Lord and Savior on July 22, 2019. Growing up in a military family, she traveled as an "Army brat" until she was 14, when her Dad was stationed in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph N. and Jeri Whiting; and a son, Bryan N. Ellis. She is survived by husband, Bobby D. Ellis; children, Christine L. and Bradley L. (Callie) Ellis; a sister, Debbiane Wothke; nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. She attended Hermitage High School, R.P.I., worked for doctors and retired from JCP. Her most noteworthy service was to Jesus Christ, her church, family and friends. She would do whatever for whomever her health would allow. Her smile, her kindness, her compassion, her concern for others were truly a blessing to one and all. A celebration service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23235. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Air Baptist Church.View online memorial