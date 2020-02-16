ELLIS, Urchie B., age 97, died February 13, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, N.C., on May 27, 1922. His parents, Urchie C. Ellis Jr. and Lilias Quelch Ellis, were also born in Wilmington and are buried in Oakdale Cemetery there. He married Joyce Anderson Ellis on March 15, 1947, in a Chapel at the University of Chicago and they lived in Chicago and Wilmington before moving to Richmond, where they lived in the same house at 7900 Marilea Rd., Stratford Hills, for more than 50 years. Joyce died in October 2013. Urchie moved to Cedarfield retirement home in Henrico County in October 2014. Their three children and their spouses are Robert A. Ellis and Kathy, of Culpeper, Va., U. Bertram Ellis Jr. "Bert" and Deborah, of Atlanta, Ga.; and Joyce Ellis Traywick "Jill" and Cris, of Richmond, Va. There are six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Urchie attended elementary and high school in Chicago and the University of Chicago for college (class of 1944) and law school. His education was interrupted by three years of service in the Army in WWII and he received his A.B. in 1947 and J.D. in 1949. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He joined the Law Department of the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Company in Wilmington in 1949, moved to the Illinois Central Railroad in Chicago in 1956 and came to the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad Company in Richmond in 1961 as General Counsel. He retired as Vice President-Law in 1986. His work involved a great variety of legal and corporate issues and other activity, including legislative issues in Congress and in Virginia. He did a lot of civic work over the years and after retirement remained active in public affairs with the General Assembly, City Council and elsewhere. In Richmond, he was President of the Southampton Citizens Association for five years (1987 to 1992), Board Member of the Southampton Recreation Association for six years and chair of tennis and ice rink committees for several years. He was a founder and Board Member of the Virginia Chapter of Americans for Effective Law Enforcement 1971 to '84 and President 1975 to '76, among many other activities. In 2009, he received the Unsung Virginian Award by the Virginia Association of Electric Cooperatives honoring his lifetime of dedication and deep devotion to his fellow citizens across the Commonwealth and recognizing his efforts to defend and protect their rights and assure all are treated with justice, honor and fairness. He was also honored by the Richmond City Council with the Community Service Award for his many years of community activism. He and Joyce traveled some and continued a good social life. They had a lot of fun over many years playing tennis and in recent years, playing 6-wicket English croquet as members of the Confederate Hills Croquet Club and the United States Croquet Association. He continued to play golf until 10 years ago. He had a great life and he will be truly missed. A memorial service will be at First Presbyterian Church, Cary Street Road, Richmond, Va., on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Southampton Recreation Association, 3201 Chellowe Rd., Richmond, Va. 23225, 804-272-7401.View online memorial
