ELLISON, ELLA

ELLISON, Ella B., 74, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Tucker. She leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted husband, Eddie Ellison Jr.; daughter, Candice Hudson (Andre); grandson, Michael Hudson; siblings, Delcina McGlothin, Maxine T. Dunn, Flora Hicks (Thomas), Denise Tucker, Paytreen Mink (Dennis), Robert (Darlene) and Roy (Ann) Tucker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Final arrangements are entrusted to Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, Conn. 06002.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.