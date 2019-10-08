ELLISON, Ella B., 74, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Tucker. She leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted husband, Eddie Ellison Jr.; daughter, Candice Hudson (Andre); grandson, Michael Hudson; siblings, Delcina McGlothin, Maxine T. Dunn, Flora Hicks (Thomas), Denise Tucker, Paytreen Mink (Dennis), Robert (Darlene) and Roy (Ann) Tucker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Final arrangements are entrusted to Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, Conn. 06002.View online memorial