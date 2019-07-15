ELLISON, PAULINE

ELLISON, Mrs. Pauline, age 92, of Richmond, departed this life July 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Ellison. She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Kirven; one aunt, Gladys Smoot; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, three sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 12 noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial