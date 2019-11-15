EMERSON, Bernard E. Sr., 87, of Oregon Hill, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Bernard E. Emerson Jr.; siblings, Mary McSweeney and Hugh Emerson Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jean B. "Tootsie" Emerson; daughters, Deborah Arnett (Brent) and Karen Emerson; six grandchildren, Julie Bishop (Steven), Emily Cornett, Claire Jacyshyn (Justin), Austin Emerson, Mark Arnett and Hayden Emerson; five great-grandchildren, Davelynne Worrell, Beneree Scott, Bodie Bishop, Daxlee Bishop and Gentry Jacyshyn; two siblings, Lawrence Emerson and Richard Emerson (Maureen); as well as several nieces and nephews. Bernard was a U.S. Army Veteran and he retired from the City of Richmond Fire Department as a Captain. He was proud of the four generations of his family that served Richmond Fire. He was a lifelong member of First English Lutheran Church and active member of the VFW Post 9808. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at First English Lutheran Church, 1603 Monument Ave. (Stuart Circle), with interment to follow at 3 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 9808, 7168 Flag Ln., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial